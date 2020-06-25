Bright Futures Trenton recruiting for back to school event

Bright Futures Trenton is recruiting hair stylists for its Grundy County Back to School Event. Shoes and hygiene items are also being collected for the event August 13th from noon to 7 o’clock. A specific location or locations have not yet been announced for the Back to School Event.

Bright Futures Trenton reports additional hair stylists are needed to provide free basic haircuts because the organization has invited all schools in Grundy County to participate, and more students are expected to attend. Safety measures will be implemented to help protect stylists and students. Barbers and stylists who would like to donate their time and talent August 13th from 4 to 7 o’clock should contact Bright Futures on Facebook. They can also contact Plan Team Member Chris Hoffman at chris.hoffman@btcbank.bank.

Local Cub Scouts have created a way for gently worn gym shoes to be recycled and passed on to other students. Donations of gym shoes can be dropped off in the lobby of the Trenton Police Department. Representatives of the Wesley United Methodist Church will wash and sort the shoes before the Back to School Event.

First Assembly of God Church will host Suds for Students for the second year during the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event. The church is seeking donations of personal hygiene items to be given away August 13th. Soap, body wash, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, and laundry detergent can be left at the First Assembly of God weekdays from 9 o’clock to noon and 1 to 4 o’clock. Anyone donating items is asked to enter on the west side and put the items in the collection bin near the church office.

A local American Family Insurance agency owner has donated funds to Bright Futures Trenton. Cara McClellan gave a $1,500 gift that has no restrictions and can be used for any program within the Bright Futures framework.

The American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation has partnered with local agencies by matching any gift to any eligible non-profit organization to help lessen hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and bridge emerging gaps.

Other tax deductible donations for Bright Futures Trenton can be mailed Post Office Box 593 in Trenton.

