Bright Futures Trenton plans new space for student resources

Bright Futures Trenton Coordinator Terri Critten reports that the organization is actively seeking its own space to store resources for Grundy County students. The group has placed a bid on a building in Trenton that is currently under contract and is expected to close at the end of June.

Bright Futures Trenton borrowed money for this initiative and will rely on community support to fund the purchase. Additionally, the organization is pursuing various grants to aid in this endeavor.

The organization had considered constructing a building on school district property but found it financially unfeasible.

Bright Futures Trenton will benefit from the Wheels and Wine Car Show at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton on June 22nd. Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m., with gates opening to the general public at 10:30 a.m. Awards will be distributed at 2 p.m.

The entry fee for the car show is $20 per class, and participants are allowed to enter multiple classes.

Jenny Otto, associated with the car show, states that all entry fees will go toward supporting Bright Futures Trenton. The event will also feature additional fundraising activities for the organization.

The Wheels and Wine Car Show on June 22nd boasts 56 sponsorships. Lynsey Stevens, another representative from the car show, mentions that these sponsorships ensure that the proceeds from the event will benefit Bright Futures Trenton.

