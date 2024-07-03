Bridge work to close Highway 63 in Kirksville starting July 22

Share To Your Social Network

Weather permitting, July 22, Highway 63 at Kirksville, in Adair County, is scheduled to close as work begins on a bridge rehabilitation project, including repairs to the settlement of bridge approaches, at the following locations:

Over Business Highway 63

Over Steer Creek

Over Patterson Street

Over Bear Creek

Temporary traffic impacts include the closure of northbound and southbound Highway 63, between Dogwood Lane, south of Kirksville, and Business Route 63, north of Kirksville. A signed detour will be in place directing traffic over Business 63/Baltimore Street in Kirksville. Eastbound and westbound traffic utilizing the following U.S. 63 intersections will remain unrestricted:

Dogwood Lane

Missouri Route 6 / E. Shepherd Ave.

Missouri Route 11/E. Illinois St.

Route P

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The project is scheduled to be completed by late summer. The closure is scheduled for 35 days and should open before August 26. The contractor has an opportunity to earn an incentive for an early opening.

