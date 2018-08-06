Bridge on Route AA/H over I-35 in Harrison County open to traffic

The bridge on Route AA/H over Interstate 35 in Harrison County is now open to all traffic. Crews from Chester Bross Construction Company of Palmyra, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, were able to reopen the bridge last Friday, August 4 and opened all lanes of I-35 to traffic this morning.

Contractor crews closed the bridge for a deck replacement project in late May. Though the roadway has reopened, motorists are urged to continue to use caution and eliminate distractions. Workers and machinery may still be on the roadsides, close to the roadway, completing parts of the project.

