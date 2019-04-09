Bridge on Livingston County Route C over Shoal Creek closed until further notice

The bridge on Livingston County Route C over Shoal Creek, just south of Utica, is now closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The bridge was closed this afternoon after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The anticipated closure time will not be known until further assessments can be completed. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route during the closure.

The Shoal Creek Bridge was built in 1933 and carries approximately 310 vehicles a day. All bridges throughout the United States are federally required to be inspected at least every two years. MoDOT’s Northwest District has more than 1,300 bridges among its 20 counties. This program of inspection, repair, and maintenance of the more than 10,000 bridges across the state ensures the bridges are kept in the best possible condition for as long as possible for those traveling across Missouri’s roadways.