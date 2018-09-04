Scheduled bridge inspections in North Missouri the week of September 3, 2018

Bridge inspection crews based in North Missouri work to inspect the bridges in the area. This program of inspection, repair, and maintenance of the more than 10,000 bridges across the state ensures the bridges are kept in the best possible condition for as long as possible for all those that travel across Missouri’s roadways. But specialized equipment is required for some inspections. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Central Office travel around the state conducting in-depth under-bridge inspections throughout the year.

This specialized crew will inspect several bridges in our area in the coming weeks. During these under-bridge inspections, the work zones may be moving operations and motorists are advised to be alert for work zone signs and extra equipment on the roadways around these bridges and ramps.

Week of Sept. 3 (no work on Monday, Labor Day):

Andrew County

I-29 over Route DD (lane closure)

Atchison County:

U.S. Route 136 over the Missouri River (lane closure)

Route J over the Tarkio River (lane closure)

Holt County:

Route A over the Nodaway River (lane closure)

Nodaway County

Route M over the Platte River (lane closure)

Week of Sept. 10:

Caldwell County

Route D over Shoal Creek (lane closure)

Gentry County

Route A over the Grand River (lane closure)

Harrison County

Route N over the Thompson River (lane closure)

Worth County

Route YY over Honey Creek (lane closure)