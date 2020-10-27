Bri Brewer selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student

Reddit Share Pin Share 172 Shares

Brianne “Bri” Brewer from Trenton, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for October. Bri, a nursing ADN student, plans to graduate from NCMC with her RN degree in the spring of 2021 and then begin work on her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in the field of rehab and psychology for mental health.

Bri is involved in Student Support Services, where she is also a mentor, Student Nurses Association, and works as an LPN. My favorite thing about NCMC is all the personal relationships with other nursing students. They understand what you are going through, and it’s a great support system.”

Bri’s favorite class is Mental Health, with Instructor Lisa Schilling. “I love the topic and the way Instructor Schilling gives us all kinds of materials and different ways to learn information,” said Bri. “If I don’t understand it one way, she provides us another way to learn.”

Bri went on to say, “Nursing school is very challenging and, at times, can be very overwhelming. The instructors see this in us and help bring us back to the reason why we started and push us to dig deeper and find that grit to keep pushing through. You can’t just experience that anywhere.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

To learn more about the NCMC nursing programs, visit www.ncmissouri.edu, or contact the nursing department at 660-359-3948.

Reddit Share Pin Share 172 Shares