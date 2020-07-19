Breckenridge woman injured in crash at intersection of Highway 13 and Broadway in Kingston

A Breckenridge resident was hurt when a pickup truck traveled into the path of a sports utility vehicle in Kingston.

Seventy-year old Connie McCleary was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. She was a passenger in a pickup driven by 37-year old Phillip Joyce of Cameron. Joyce, and the driver of the SUV, 18-year old Trevor Lee of Cameron, were not reported hurt.

The accident happened late Saturday morning on Highway 13 at West Broadway in Kingston as the SUV was southbound and the pickup was traveling west when the pickup failed to halt at a stop sign and traveled into the path of the SUV striking the pickup in the front right

The crash demolishing the pickup and resulted in extensive damage to the SUV. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.

