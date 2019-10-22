Breckenridge receives “STOP School Violence” grant

The community of Breckenridge has received a STOP School Violence grant in the amount of $120,593 for school violence prevention.

The STOP School Violence Act authorizes grants designed to improve threat assessments, train students and faculty to provide tips, leads and prepare law enforcement officers and emergency professionals to respond to school shootings and other violent incidents.

The grant is one of five awarded in the Western District of Missouri totaling $912,288. The grants fall under the COPS’ School Violence Prevention Program, which provides kindergarten through 12th grade and primary and secondary schools up to 75% funding for school safety measures.

Those measures include coordination with law enforcement, training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence against others and themselves; metal detectors, locks, lighting, and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures the COPS Office determines may provide a significant improvement in security.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety also received a grant for $999,372 to create or enhance state school safety centers. The Department of Justice announced more than 85.3 million dollars in grants were awarded nationally.

