The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Breckenridge man in Livingston County Friday night on three allegations.

The Patrol accused 26-year-old Christopher Moss of the felonies of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, no valid operator’s license as well as driving the wrong direction on a highway divided into two or more roadways and causing a crash.

Moss was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail for a 24-hour hold.

