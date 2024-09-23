Breast cancer awareness luncheon set for October 16 in Chillicothe

The Livingston County Health Center and the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering to present an event aimed at raising breast cancer awareness. The event, titled “Informed & Inspired” a Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon,” is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16th, at the Chillicothe Country Club from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This special luncheon will feature Dr. Amy Patel, MD, a leading breast radiologist and medical director at The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital. Dr. Patel will address key topics surrounding breast cancer awareness, prevention, and early detection. As a recognized expert in her field, she has devoted her career to helping patients navigate their breast health journey and offering critical insights into breast cancer treatment options.

The luncheon is open to the public, with tickets priced at $15 per attendee. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register online by October 11th. For additional information, inquiries can be directed to 660-646-4050. Those wishing to attend may scan the QR code provided on the event flyer below to access more details and registration options.

The event represents an opportunity for community members to become informed about breast cancer, a disease that affects millions of women worldwide. Early detection and increased awareness can make a significant impact on survival rates, making events like these essential for public education.

