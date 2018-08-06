Braymer woman injured when car strikes big rig trailer

A Braymer resident was hurt when a car hit the side of a tractor-trailer unit near Breckenridge.

Forty-one-year-old Angel Butterworth of Braymer was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning on Highway 36 south of Breckenridge. Ms. Butterworth was a passenger in a car turning west from a crossover when the car hit the rear driver’s side of a trailer pulled by a westbound truck.

The driver of the car, 40-year-old Shannon Sheperd of Cuba, Missouri, and the operator of the truck, 56-year-old Philip Eldridge of Jacksonville, Florida, were not reported hurt.

All three occupants were wearing seatbelts with damage listed as moderate to the car and minor to the Freightliner.

