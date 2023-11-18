Braymer woman injured in early morning crash on Highway 116

Local News November 18, 2023November 18, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
A single-vehicle accident occurred early Saturday morning on Highway 116, approximately two miles northeast of Polo, resulting in minor injuries for a Braymer woman.

Sergeant L.M. Newman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at 4:44 a.m., a 2007 Mazda CX7, driven by Carrie T. Harper, 54, was traveling westbound when it struck a deer.

The collision caused the Mazda to veer off the south side of the highway, where it struck a ditch and an embankment, leading to the vehicle overturning and coming to rest on its top, facing northeast. Harper, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Liberty Hospital by Caldwell County Ambulance.

The Mazda CX7 suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Cates Tow.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.