Braymer woman injured in early morning crash on Highway 116

A single-vehicle accident occurred early Saturday morning on Highway 116, approximately two miles northeast of Polo, resulting in minor injuries for a Braymer woman.

Sergeant L.M. Newman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at 4:44 a.m., a 2007 Mazda CX7, driven by Carrie T. Harper, 54, was traveling westbound when it struck a deer.

The collision caused the Mazda to veer off the south side of the highway, where it struck a ditch and an embankment, leading to the vehicle overturning and coming to rest on its top, facing northeast. Harper, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Liberty Hospital by Caldwell County Ambulance.

The Mazda CX7 suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Cates Tow.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.