Braymer woman completes basic military training

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Stephanie Summerville graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Summerville is the daughter of Chris Summerville of Braymer, Mo., and Damaris Summerville of Chillicothe, Mo., and granddaughter of Frances Crouch of Chillicothe, Missouri and is a 2015 graduate of Braymer High School, Braymer, Missouri.