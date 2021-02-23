Braymer teenager injured in rollover crash on Highway 116

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

A Caldwell County rollover accident Monday night injured a Braymer teenager.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Gatlin received minor injuries and was transported by EMS to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The eastbound car went off the south side of Highway 116, struck a ditch, and overturned twice, coming to rest on its top.

The car was demolished in the 6:40 pm Monday accident two miles west of Cowgill. The patrol noted Gatlin was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Cowgill Fire and Rescue.

