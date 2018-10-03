Braymer teen injured when car strikes deer in roadway

The highway patrol reports a car and deer collision Tuesday night in Caldwell County injured a teenage driver from Braymer.

Eighteen-year-old Aaron Youtsey was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries.

Youtsey was northbound when a deer moved into the path of the car about one and a quarter miles south of Braymer. When the car hit the deer, the car traveled off the east side of the road.

Vehicle damage was moderate in the accident on Caldwell County Route A and the report indicates Youtsey was using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.