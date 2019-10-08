Braymer man tied to Diemel brothers death requests change of judge

The Braymer man, facing a tampering with motor vehicle charge that authorities say is related to the death of two Wisconsin brothers, has requested a change of judge.

Garland “Joey” Nelson was arraigned Monday in Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court. During the in-person court appearance, Nelson entered a not guilty plea to the tampering charge.

The Missouri Supreme Court will assign another judge to hear the case which continues in Caldwell County. The next court date was not set pending the schedule of a different judge.

Nelson is accused of driving a truck, rented by Nicholas and Justin Diemel, from his farm near Braymer to a commuter lot at Holt. The Diemel’s were described as being at the farm on July 21st on cattle business. Law enforcement officials confirmed the discovery of human remains on July 30th but no positive identification has been announced.

