The highway patrol reports a Braymer man was seriously injured in an accident at mid-afternoon Sunday two miles south of Braymer.

Fifty-three-year-old Albert Weeks was taken by medical helicopter (LifeFlight Eagle) to the Truman Medical Center.

Weeks was on Route A when he attempted to get into a pickup but it began to roll down a hill, Weeks fell out and the truck ran over him.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and Braymer Fire and Rescue.

