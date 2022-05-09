Braymer man injured in Sunday night UTV crash; driver accused of driving while intoxicated

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Braymer was injured Sunday night in a utility vehicle, rollover, accident approximately ten miles south of Braymer.

Seventy-four-year-old Clifford Webb was seriously injured and was taken by Lawson Fire and Rescue to the Liberty Hospital.

The crash occurred when Webb’s vehicle was traveling in an open field near Southeast McBee Chapel Road when it overturned onto the driver’s side.

Damage to the UTV was listed as minor and it was noted that Webb was not using any safety equipment while riding the UTV.

The patrol accused Clifford Webb of driving while intoxicated. He was released for medical treatment.