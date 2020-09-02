Braymer man injured in crash after attempting to avoid deer in roadway

Local News September 2, 2020 KTTN News
Deer in roadway with oncoming car

The Highway Patrol reports a Braymer man sustained minor injuries when he attempted to avoid a deer six miles north of Braymer the morning of Wednesday, September 2nd.

Twenty-six-year-old Hans Davis refused medical treatment at the scene.

Davis drove a sports utility vehicle north on Route A before he attempted to avoid the deer causing the vehicle to run off the east side of the road, strike a bridge base, return to Route A, and come to rest on the road.

The SUV received extensive damage and the Patrol report indicated Davis did not wear a seat belt.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

