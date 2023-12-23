Braymer man facing multiple charges, including child endangerment

A Braymer man faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after allegedly driving carelessly with a child passenger

Online court records reveal that 21-year-old Jagger Vestal faces multiple charges, including felonies of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by creating substantial risk, possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree property damage. Additionally, he faces misdemeanors for driving while his license was revoked or suspended, involving a second or third offense, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The court set Vestal’s bond at $30,000, cash-only. He is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim and is scheduled to appear in court on December 28.

A probable cause affidavit alleges Vestal operated a pickup truck last week without the owner’s permission, driving in a careless and imprudent manner. Allegations include exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour, spinning tires, breaking traction, and veering into the grassy right-of-way. The truck reportedly had a child under 17 years old as a passenger.

Additionally, the affidavit accuses Vestal of drinking alcohol while driving the pickup earlier this month and colliding with a barrier, damaging the vehicle. He is also accused of smoking marijuana at a Braymer residence before driving.

Records note that Vestal was convicted in DeKalb County Circuit Court in June 2020 of driving while intoxicated and in Clinton County Circuit Court in August 2022 of driving while his license was revoked or suspended. He is currently under a full order of protection in a child case, granted in August 2022 and effective until August 2024.