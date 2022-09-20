Braymer man charged with two counts of murder has date set for motion hearing

Local News September 20, 2022 KTTN News
Garland Joey Nelson Booking Photo
A motion hearing has been scheduled in Johnson County Circuit Court for the Braymer man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of two Wisconsin men in 2019.

Garland Joseph Nelson’s motion hearing is set for October 3rd. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 3rd. A trial was scheduled in February of this year to start on February 6th, 2023.

Nelson has also been charged with two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He also faces one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting Nick and Justin Diemel, putting their bodies into 55-gallon barrels, and burning the bodies.

