Braymer man charged with sex related offenses that allegedly happened during babysitting in the home

A Braymer man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple sex-related charges for incidents that allegedly happened in 2015 when he and his wife were babysitting children in their Jamesport home.

Fifty-one-year-old Emmett Dean Campbell has been charged with the felonies of first-degree rape or attempted rape involving a victim less than 12 years of age, first-degree statutory rape involving sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old, enticement of a child, and sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under 15. He also faces three counts of felony first-degree child molestation. Bond has been denied.

A probable cause statement indicates four children were between the ages of six and 12 at the time of the alleged incidents. Campbell claims to be receiving disability for mental retardation, but he appears to be articulate when he speaks and appears to be aware of what is happening.

It is also noted he has a criminal history of driving while intoxicated and a prior charge of attempted rape, which led to a conviction of child endangerment.

