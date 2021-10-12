Braymer man charged with murder of Diemel brothers pleads “Not Guilty” to stealing in Caldwell County court

Local News October 12, 2021 KTTN News
Garland Joey Nelson Booking Photo
The Braymer man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Johnson County for the death of two Wisconsin men pleaded not guilty October 12 to a felony stealing charge in Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Garland Joseph Nelson waived formal arraignment. The case was continued to November 9th for a plea or trial setting.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Nelson of convincing another man that Nelson owned a semi-tractor parked at a Braymer residence. Nelson requested the semi be moved, allegedly without the actual owner’s consent.

In the murder case, Nelson has also been charged with two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He also faces one count each of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin in Johnson County in the murder case on June 6. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 2nd.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting Nick and Justin Diemel, putting their bodies into 55-gallon barrels, and burning the bodies. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported the remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

