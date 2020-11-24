Braymer man charged in Diemel brothers case bound over in Caldwell County for theft

Garland Joseph Joey Nelson
A Braymer man charged with two counts of murder, first degree in Johnson County, in connection with the deaths of two brothers from Wisconsin had a charge of stealing involving a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft bound over to the circuit court in Caldwell County November 23rd.

A formal arraignment for 26-year-old Garland Joseph Nelson is scheduled for December 7th.

A probable cause statement from Sergeant Tony Kirkendoll of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office accused Nelson of convincing another man he owned a semi-tractor that had been sitting at a residence in Braymer. He allegedly told the person he owned the vehicle to have it removed without the actual owner’s consent.

In the Johnson County case, Nelson is scheduled for a motion hearing on December 1st. Other than the murder charges, in that case, he faces two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He also has been charged with one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting Nick and Justin Diemel, putting their bodies in barrels, and burning their bodies.

