“Brave the Shave” fundraiser event, for 8 year old Trenton girl diagnosed with Leukemia, to be held Sunday

Local News October 25, 2022 KTTN News
Brave The Shave news Graphic
Plans have been announced for a benefit meal and a “Brave the Shave” activity on behalf of a Trenton girl going through chemotherapy after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Addie Johnson is the eight-year-old daughter of Reid and Natalie Johnson of Trenton.

The benefit for the family will be held on Sunday, October 30th at the First Baptist Church. A pasta bar at the fellowship hall of the church begins at noon. Those attending may eat and pay what they want.

At 1 pm Sunday, haircuts, and shaves will be offered at the 1st Baptist activity building. People can sponsor an individual for a haircut or a shave at the rate of $25.00 per inch OR $200.00 for a full head shave. T-shirts from youth size small up to adults 2X are being sold. Pre-orders can be made with Whitney Trump. T-shirt costs are $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for youth.

A form for participants and other information can be obtained on the Facebook page for “Addie’s Charity Chop.” Contacts for more information are Christy Gottman or Whitney Trump of Trenton.

