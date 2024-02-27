Brad Griffin reports on Trenton Municipal Utility activities in January

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Electric Distribution Department undertook several projects in January, highlighting its commitment to maintaining and enhancing the city’s electrical infrastructure.

Department Head Brad Griffin reported that the team focused on essential maintenance and operational tasks. These included conducting equipment maintenance, managing tool inventory, responding to two emergency overtime calls, installing new meters, and performing necessary tree trimming to ensure safety and reliability.

In addition to these activities, the department efficiently handled locates received daily through One Call, played a key role in preparing the infrastructure for the new Dollar General Market by installing conduit, and upgraded three meter bases to 200 amps.

