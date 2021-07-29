Bounce houses at North Central Missouri Fair set up as fundraiser for Galt Junior Firefighters and FFA

Local News July 29, 2021 KTTN News
Bounce Houses
Bounce houses will be available on the fairgrounds of the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton next week as a fundraiser for the Galt Junior Firefighters and FFA.

Spokesperson Andy Burress says six inflatables will be available on August 3 after the parade until 10 o’clock and August 6 and 7 from 5 to 10 p.m.

There will be an obstacle course, a bungee run, and jousting as well as other inflatables. They will be available for all ages.

The cost will be $10 per night, or someone can purchase an armband for all three nights for $25.

Contact Burress at 660-654-0196 for more information on the bounce houses on the fairgrounds at the North Central Missouri Fair.

