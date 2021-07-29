Bounce houses at North Central Missouri Fair set up as fundraiser for Galt Junior Firefighters and FFA

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Bounce houses will be available on the fairgrounds of the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton next week as a fundraiser for the Galt Junior Firefighters and FFA.

Spokesperson Andy Burress says six inflatables will be available on August 3 after the parade until 10 o’clock and August 6 and 7 from 5 to 10 p.m.

There will be an obstacle course, a bungee run, and jousting as well as other inflatables. They will be available for all ages.

The cost will be $10 per night, or someone can purchase an armband for all three nights for $25.

Contact Burress at 660-654-0196 for more information on the bounce houses on the fairgrounds at the North Central Missouri Fair.

