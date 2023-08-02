Both vehicles totaled in crash that injures seven on Highway 36

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A collision on Eastbound Highway 36 at Ensign Trace involving two Chevrolet Impalas has resulted in injuries and significant vehicle damage. The accident occurred on August 1, 2023, at approximately 4:50 PM and was attended to by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from Trooper J.W. Smith (372) and the Cameron Police Department.

According to the accident report filed by Trooper S.W. Pliley (914), the incident took place when a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 19-year-old Brianna L Filley from Cameron, MO, was traveling northbound on Ensign Trace. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 30-year-old Harry M Jenkins from Kansas City, MO, was traveling eastbound on Highway 36.

The collision occurred when the eastbound vehicle struck the driver’s side door of the northbound Chevrolet Impala. The impact was forceful enough to cause both vehicles to come to a stop in the eastbound lanes of Highway 36. The 2009 Chevrolet Impala came to rest facing east on its wheels, while the 2012 Chevrolet Impala came to a stop facing north on its wheels.

Several occupants were injured in the crash and were transported to nearby medical centers for treatment. Kennedy K Dickerson, a 19-year-old female from Centralia, sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. 22-year-old Avery Dickerson of Cameron received minor injuries and was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of the same vehicle, Brianna L Filley, suffered moderate injuries and was also transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle.

In the 2012 Chevrolet Impala, 30-year-old Adam Jenkins from Winston, and 45-year-old Steven Pankau from Pattonsburg, both occupants of the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries. They were taken by private vehicles to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, Harry Jenkins from Kansas City, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Cameron EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Another occupant in the vehicle, 50-year-old Shawn McBee, from Corder, Missouri received moderate injuries and was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

The crash led to the total loss of both Chevrolet Impalas, which were towed by Scotty’s Towing.

All occupants in the vehicle driven by Filley were wearing seat belts, while only one occupant in the 2012 Impala was wearing a seat belt.

Related