Both vehicles demolished in head-on crash west of Maysville, driver accused of DWI

Two vehicles collided just before midnight in DeKalb County causing injuries to four people, one driver also was arrested. The crash on Thursday occurred nine miles west of Maysville.

Forty-nine-year-old John Worland of Cameron was driving a car that crossed the center line on Highway 6 where a head-on collision occurred with a westbound minivan driven by 54-year-old Donna Lattin of Maryville.

The patrol listed injuries as moderate for both drivers who were transported by ambulance, Worland to Cameron Regional Medical Center and Lattin to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Injuries were minor to moderate for two passengers. Taken to Mosiac Life Care were Marie Miller and Rosa Miller, both of Stanberry.

Both vehicles were demolished and all occupants were using seat belts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol accused John Worland of driving while intoxicated, causing serious physical injury, failing to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and having no insurance. He was released for medical treatment.

