Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn.

Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.

Luna’s sports utility vehicle was attempting to cross Highway 36 when it was struck in the side by the eastbound SUV driven by Hull. Both vehicles left the highway and went into the median.

Both vehicles were demolished and Both drivers were using seat belts.