Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn

Local News November 10, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn.

Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.

Luna’s sports utility vehicle was attempting to cross Highway 36 when it was struck in the side by the eastbound SUV driven by Hull. Both vehicles left the highway and went into the median.

Both vehicles were demolished and Both drivers were using seat belts.

Post Views: 363
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.