Both drivers arrested in Friday night crash at Lake Viking

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two drivers inside the boundaries of Lake Viking Friday night following an accident which injured one of the drivers.

Thirty-nine-year-old Patrick Bottcher of Gallatin drove south in a pickup truck on Lake Viking Terrace when a northbound sports utility vehicle driven by 73-year-old Donna Redden of Altamont reportedly pulled into his path. The front left of the pickup struck the front left of the SUV with both vehicles coming to rest partially off the road on their wheels and received moderate damage.

Emergency medical services transported Redden to Cameron Regional Medical Center with what the Patrol called minor injuries. The Patrol reports it is unknown if she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident, however, the crash report indicates Bottcher wore a seat belt and did not sustain any injuries.

The Patrol later arrested both drivers and accused them of driving while intoxicated. An arrest report says they were transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Bottcher was placed on a 12-hour hold, and Redden was released.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...