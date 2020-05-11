Bosworth resident injured in crash at intersection

A Bosworth resident was hurt when the car he was driving was hit by another vehicle at a Bosworth intersection.

Fifty-five-year-old Keith Sedgwick was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries. The other driver, 23-year old Blake Crawford of Bosworth, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Main Street in Bosworth. Sedgwick was northbound and Crawford was traveling west when the vehicle driven by Crawford hit the side of the car operated by Sedgwick. Both cars ran off the road before coming to a controlled stop.

Each vehicle had moderate damage the patrol said Crawford was wearing a seat belt, however, Sedgwick was not.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares