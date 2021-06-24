Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Bordertown Day will be held in Lineville, Iowa June 26, 2021.

Activities will begin with breakfast from 8:30 to 10 o’clock. A car show will be on the north side of the square from 10 to 2 o’clock.

A kiddie parade will line up on the north side of the square and start at 11:30. The regular parade will line up on the south end of town and begin at noon. The parade’s theme is “United We Stand.”

Dave Watson will perform after the parade. There will also be free watermelon on the square. Kiddie and adult games will start at 1 o’clock.

Ribeye steak sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, and green beans will be served for an evening meal from 6 to 8 o’clock. An ice cream social will begin at 6:30.

The band Hired Gun will perform from 7 to 11 o’clock. A fireworks display will be held at dark.

Lineville’s Bordertown Day will also include a bounce house, vendor show, and concession stand. Hourly drawings will be held throughout the day on June 26th. The final drawing will follow the fireworks.

