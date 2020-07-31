Booneville woman injured in two-vehicle crash south of Bethany

A Booneville woman was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident five miles south of Bethany.

Fifty-six-year-old Nancee Swanson was taken by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The other driver, 47-year-old Isaac Welling, of Hatfield was not injured.

A trooper reported Welling’s sports utility vehicle was westbound on Route H when it allegedly failed to yield to Swanson’s southbound car on Highway 13. Upon impact, both vehicles came to stops blocking the southbound lane of 13 and the eastbound lane of H.

Both operators were using seat belts and both vehicles were demolished.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares