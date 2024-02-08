Boone County authorities discover body of missing Macon man

Share To Your Social Network

Authorities in Boone County announced the discovery of a body on Wednesday, identified as a Macon man who had previously been reported missing. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 25-year-old Malik Jones was found in a wooded area north of Columbia, shortly before noon.

The investigation into the disappearance and death of Jones remains active, with officials withholding further details at this time. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to come forward and contact them directly or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.

Jones was last seen on January 30th, according to a missing person poster shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He was reportedly on his way to meet someone in Columbia, sparking concerns from his family regarding potential foul play. The disappearance was officially reported to the Macon Police Department and the Highway Patrol.

