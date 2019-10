Main Street Chillicothe will hold the 20th Annual BooFest in Chillicothe on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Families can trick or treat at local businesses in the Downtown area and around town from 4 to 6 o’clock that evening. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says Jackson, Clay, Webster, and Calhoun will be closed from Washington to Locust Street for BooFest October 31st from 3:40 to 6:30.

Questions about the free event should be directed to Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071.

