Bond reduced for Polo woman charged with manslaughter in case involving mother’s death

Bond was reduced February 4th for a Polo woman charged with second-degree felony involuntary manslaughter after her mother’s death in November 2019.

Online court information shows 42-year-old Rachel Nichols made an oral motion for bond reduction, and the court reduced the bond to $50,000 cash only with 10% allowed with the same special conditions as before. Those conditions included bond supervision by Supervision Services. Bond was initially set at $100,000 cash only.

The case was continued to February 18th.

A probable cause affidavit from Sergeant Tony Kirkendoll of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy of Nichols’s mother, 66-year-old Glenda Lana, performed by Frontier Forensics Midwest of Kansas City, Kansas determined the mother died due to malnutrition and being abnormally thin or week. Lana had a bodyweight of 26 pounds and a height of 66 inches.

Kirkendoll reports Nichols accepted sole responsibility for the care, custody, and control of her mother and was the primary caretaker in her home.

