Bond modified to $20k or 10% for Brookfield man accused of sexual contact with a child

Bond was modified in the Associate Division of Linn County Circuit Court on March 24th for a Brookfield man accused of having sexual contact in 2014 with his minor sister.

The court modified the bond to be $20,000 cash, surety, or 10% for 23-year-old Cody Lee Munsterman. Bond was previously set at $50,000 cash only.

Munsterman is to have no contact with the alleged victim or entry to any premises for which the victim resides or goes to school. Bond supervision is to be by David Atkins of the North Central Missouri Court Services. Munsterman was to read and sign the Linn County bond form and be fitted with a GPS tracking bracelet. He is not to travel west of Locust Creek without receiving written permission from the court. He is next scheduled for court on April 8th.

Munsterman has been charged with the felonies of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy with a victim less than 12 years of age and sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under 15—first offense.

A probable cause statement from Deputy Victoria Fogarty with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office accuses Munsterman of having sexual contact with the 10-year-old girl when he was 17.

