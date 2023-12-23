Bond Denied: Gallatin man facing multiple felony charges

A Gallatin Man Charged with Multiple Felonies in Daviess County for DWI and Theft

A Gallatin man is facing multiple felony charges in Daviess County after allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI) and committing theft at a residence.

Online court records indicate that 37-year-old Andrew Logston has been charged with first-degree burglary, stealing an amount exceeding $750, unlawful possession of a firearm, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by creating a substantial risk. Additionally, he faces a misdemeanor charge for first-degree trespass. The court has denied bond in his case.

According to a probable cause statement, Logston is accused of operating a utility terrain vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Highway MM near Gallatin, accompanied by two children.

It is reported that he unlawfully entered a residence, taking approximately $500 in cash from the homeowner’s wallet. Furthermore, he is alleged to have stolen a rifle, two handguns, and several boxes of ammunition.

The statement further highlights Logston’s criminal background, which includes a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, two convictions for leaving the scene of an accident, and two convictions for second-degree assault.