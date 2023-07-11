Boil Water Advisory issued for the community of Chula

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the community of Chula for its Public Water System. The advisory was declared due to low water pressure within the system.

The advisory, which took effect on July 10, 2023, will remain in effect until water samples confirm the absence of contaminants.

All customers connected to the City of Chula Water System are affected by this advisory. Residents and businesses within the affected area are urged to take the following precautions:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes before use. It is essential to use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations or consumption. Refrain from using ice from household automatic icemakers or any ice made with unboiled water from the system. It is advised to either remake ice cubes with boiled water or purchase ice from a reliable source. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water containing one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. While water used for bathing generally does not need to be boiled, it is crucial to supervise children during bath time or when using backyard pools to prevent water ingestion. Individuals with cuts or severe rashes may also consider consulting their physicians. Allow water to cool sufficiently before consuming.

Once the boil water advisory has been lifted, public water systems personnel will notify the affected area. For further information or inquiries, contact Ann Hamilton at 660-247-1356, Benny Simpson at 660-973-1748, or MoDNR’s Macon Regional Office at 660-385-2129.

Related