Trenton Municipal Utilities has set a boil advisory for portions of Trenton starting Thursday, May 31st due to the installation of a new valve.

Water is expected to be off for three hours with the advisory affecting Oak Street from East 16th Street to East 17th Street as well as Princeton Road from East 17th Street to East 22nd Street.

The boil advisory that begins Thursday, May 31st begins in the morning at 8 o’clock and continues through Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

