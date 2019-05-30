Boil advisory issued for Sullivan County Water Supply customers

Due to flood-damaged water main the following Sullivan County PWSD, #1 customers will be on a Precautionary Boil Advisory. All Sullivan Rural Water Customers on Paris Road. These customers will be under a Precautionary Boil Advisory until further notice.

Due to flood-damaged water mains, the following Sullivan County PWSD #1 customers will be on a Precautionary Boil Advisory when water service is restored. All Sullivan Rural Water Customers on Highway 6 from Antelope Drive East to Glasgow Drive including Glasgow Drive, Orion Road, Gully Road and Gator Drive these customers will be under a Precautionary Boil Advisory until further notice.

Due to flood-damaged water main the following Sullivan County PWSD, #1 customers will be on a Precautionary Boil Advisory. All Sullivan Rural Water Customers on Echo Road. These customers will be under a Precautionary Boil Advisory until further notice.