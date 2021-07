Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The water line has been repaired in Princeton, and the water is back on for the city. However, the city is under a 48-hour boil advisory until Thursday at 2 p.m.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has turned back on a pump station involving Goshen tower customers. Those customers no longer have to conserve water. There is no boil advisory issued for Goshen tower customers.

Related