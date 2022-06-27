Boil advisory issued for portions of Grundy County

Boil Advisory
A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for portions of Grundy County.

Information announced Monday morning indicates the boil advisory will include customers within the boundaries of Route WW on the north, Thompson River on the east, the Livingston County line on the south and Southwest 80th Avenue is the western boundary.

Also affected are rural water customers along Route W between Southwest 54th Street and the Livingston County line plus those on Plum Lane and Poplar Lane. All locations are around the Hickory area.

The precautionary boil advisories for drinking and cooling water will be in effect until further notice from the Grundy County Public Water Supply District.

