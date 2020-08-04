Boil advisory issued for portion of Mercer County

Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory for some of its customers. The notice follows repairs on Monday to a water line.

According to the water district office, the north boundary of the boil advisory area is the north intersection of Inch Loop and Highway 65. On the east, it’s Route W. For the south boundary, it’s the Grundy and Mercer County line. And for the west, it’s the Weldon Fork to the Grand River.

The precautionary boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

