Boil advisory issued for customers in Public Water Supply District 1

Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory, which will continue until further notice, due to the Rural Water tower at Spickard being drained.

The boundaries for the advisory are north to the Mercer/Grundy County line, south to Highway 6, east to the Sullivan/Grundy County line, and west to the Thompson River.

Water District Clerk Anita Osborn says the draining of the water tower at Spickard may also cause low pressure to customers in the area beginning Thursday afternoon through early Saturday morning. The same company working on the Trenton water towers is doing the work for the Rural Water District since the company is already in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...