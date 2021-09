Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory for the northwest portion of Grundy County following repairs to a water main break.

A spokesman listed the boundaries as the Mercer County line on the north, Thompson River on the east, Highways 146 and 190 for the south, and the Daviess-Harrison County line is the western boundary.

The advisory to boil water for cooking and drinking will continue until further notice.

