Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

A precautionary boil advisory has been lifted for the City of Spickard. The advisory was put into place last week due to water main breaks.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has lifted a boil advisory put into place due to low water pressure.

The advisory’s boundaries were from the Iowa state line to Highway 136 and from the Harrison County line to the Weldon Fork of the Grand River.

Related