Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water main break.

The advisory affects customers on Venus Road from Highway 129 to Vendor Drive and includes Vendor Drive and Holt Road.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a boil advisory until further notice.

The advisory affects customers on Badger Street, Cannon Avenue, and Canary Road.